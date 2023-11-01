Karishma Sharma rubbishes rumors about ever having dated Andrew Tate, says, “he is a scumbag spreading lies…”

MUMBAI : Popular TV actress Karishma Sharma has rubbished rumors that she ever dated American-British social media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate. The latter’s comments on pseudo-masculinity have been in the news for a while and now the actress has opened up about the rumors that she ‘hooked up’ with him.

Andrew claimed that he ignored the actress but the latter’s response has been shocking to many. People have stopped believing anything the businessman has said in his defense and almost every celeb around the world has escaped Andrew's misogynistic and unethical comments.

Karishma has been part of many web series and also known for her role in Ujda Chaman. The actress said “he is lying”. She later told a news portal, “We never hooked up. I just wanted to come out and share my side, so that people know that he is a scumbag spreading lies and just wants attention. I was really happy when he was arrested.”

The actor recalled meeting Andrew and his brother Tristan during a party in Mumbai in 2014. She added, “We had a normal conversation. He told me he has an Indian mother, and we had a few shots.”

Karishma further added, “Andrew Tate insisted for a photo, the one that’s going viral with her when he got to know that she is an actress. His texts on Instagram were very weird and inappropriate. So I disconnected with him and blocked him once I realized he is a creep and he constantly disses women and I didn’t like the way he spoke about them.”



