Karishma Tanna to do THIS for Fiance Varun Bangera

MUMBAI: From the past few months, Bollywood fans have been watching weddings of B-Town celebrities one after another. From Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa exchanging wedding vows in Chandigarh to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's destination wedding in Rajasthan and Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding in Goa, fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of TV actress Karishma Tanna's wedding photos. Yes! Karishma Tanna, who plays Karishma in Naagin, is going to marry her longtime boyfriend and fiancé Varun Bangera on February 5.

The wedding festivities for Karishma and Varun Bangera will begin today. The festivities will begin with a haldi ceremony set for tonight (February 3). But, before we witness the union of two lovers on February 5, we have some interesting details from Tanna's much-anticipated wedding.

The bride-to-be has decided not to follow Katrina and Patralekhaa's lead and skip Sabyasachi on her big day. Karishma Tanna has been selected to wear ace designer Anaita Shroff Adajania for all of her wedding festivities, according to an entertainment portal.

We already can’t wait for her bridal look. Can you?

In the same story, a few additional intriguing facts regarding Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's wedding décor and guest list are revealed. If reports are to be believed, just a select group of people will be there for their reunion. According to a source close to the couple who spoke to the entertainment website, “They have planned all their functions keeping the Covid protocols in mind. Today’s Haldi event will be an intimate affair with only family and extremely close friends in attendance.”

The Haldi ceremony for Karishma and Varun will be followed by the Mehendi ceremony, which will take place tomorrow with a smaller number of guests. "Karishma and Varun wanted to make the decor tasteful, so flowers and pastel colors will prevail," the story continued.

“Some of Karishma’s close friends from the industry are expected to attend the wedding including Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit, and Ekta Kapoor. The food served will be vegetarian across the three days,” stated the source to the portal.

