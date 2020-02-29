Karishma Tanna slays with her hotness on a magazine cover page; check out the picture

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is a popular face of the small screen. The actress has several hit shows to her credit over her long career span. Karishma has established a name for herself in her long career in the Telly world.

The actress is one fashionable diva whose style is always on point, Karishma is one such beauty who makes everyone drool over her hotness. Her Instagram account is filled with some super stylish pictures.

And now, Karishma has wowed everyone of us with her latest Instagram post. The actress shared her look from Fab Look magazine and we can't stop swooning over her.

Karishma looked every bit hot in her look and this proves that Karishma can slay in any look like a pro.

Take a look at Karishma's post:

Karishma is currently seen doing something adventurous with her latest show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

What do you think about Karishma's look? Tell us in the comments.