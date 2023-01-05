Karthi credits 'Baahubali', 'KGF' for paving the way for big spectacle films

Actor Karthi, who will be soon seen essaying the role of Vandhiyathevan in the upcoming sequel of 'Ponniyin Selvan', feels that films like 'Baahubali' and 'KGF' have made the road easier for spectacle films from regional film industries of India.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 07:20
Karthi

MUMBAI:  Actor Karthi, who will be soon seen essaying the role of Vandhiyathevan in the upcoming sequel of 'Ponniyin Selvan', feels that films like 'Baahubali' and 'KGF' have made the road easier for spectacle films from regional film industries of India.

While talking to IANS about how an epic like 'PS: 2' got made finally by filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the actor mentioned that the film found its journey through time. The director had earlier attempted to adapt the film from Kalki's eponymous novel.

Karthi told IANS: "I think it has got a lot to do with the advancement and technology and the times we are living in. Earlier, to think about a film like this to be mounted from the point of view of a regional language was not easy but films like 'Baahubali' and 'KGF' paved the way for huge films to be presented to bigger film markets and audiences."

He further mentioned: "Today, people are more aware of our work or our stories and eagerly waiting for the films to come out of either of the South Indian film industries and this is a very good time for us to bring the Indian epics to life as we are getting better budgets, the best of technicians from all over India and best artistes. It is the right time for the Indian epics to be made."

'Ponniyin Selvan: 2' lands in cinemas on April 28.

SOURCE : IANS

Karthi Vandhiyathevan Ponniyin Selvan Baahubali KGF Kalki Ponniyin Selvan: 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/01/2023 - 07:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
MUMBAI :Last week, movies and web series like Ponniyin Selvan 2, Citadel, U Turn, and others were released. While PS 2...
Katha Ankahee:Aww! Viaan praises Katha’s food for the secret ingredient she added
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Interesting! Mehek terrified meeting Kavya, Veer trains Cherry
MUMBAI:Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Nawazuddin tries his feet at dancing for 'Cocktail' from 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'
MUMBAI:  Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has two films on the horizon for the release, 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' and 'Afwaah...
Junooniyatt: Sad! Elahi feels that Jahaan doesn’t love her, Jordan makes sure Elahi never knows Jahaan’s feelings
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Recent Stories
Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
Exciting! Upcoming movies and web series this week: Afwaah, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and more
Latest Video
Related Stories
muskan
Exclusive! Muskan Bamne reveals of a reality show she would love to be a part of and talks about her bond with Rupali Ganguly, says "No one can beat her in acting"
Aashish Tiwari
Shocking! These actors refused the role of Aashish Tiwari in Maitree, take a look
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara
Navina Bole
Navina Bole plays a carefree woman in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
Ganesh Acharya
How people on roadside inspired Ganesh Acharya for 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala'
Tina Datta
Tina Datta talks about 'refreshing' content on the small screen