Kartik fakes intimacy with Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik is irked as Kairav has chosen to stay with Naira instead of with him.



Kartik is not ready to let Kairav go, as he fears that Naira will separate them again.



What do you think about these Showtees ?

In addition, he also fakes intimacy with Vedika to show Naira that he has moved on in life and does not need her.Kartik is hurt about how Naira had played her death game with them and made him suffer for so many years.It will be interesting to see what happens next.