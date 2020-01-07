Kartik Purnima promo gives a strong message on an important social issue

MUMBAI: It’s a known fact that a part of our society is still obsessed with fair skin. In such a scenario, life becomes a little difficult for people who are not ‘fair’. But we believe that ‘dark is beautiful’ too! People with dark skin colour should not feel any need for validation.

Often, we have seen advertisements that narrate the sad tale of women who are not happy with their dark skin colour and put their best efforts to look fair. However, the real-life stories of such women are not always the same. There are women with ‘dark’ skin who are way more confident than one could imagine. They lead their life so confidently and happily that they set an example for others.

Although much has not been revealed yet about the plot of Star Bharat’s Kartik Purnima, going by the promo, it seems the show aims to narrate the journey of a girl who has risen above the society’s pre-conceived notions about fair and dark skin.

The trailer sees a few children playing cricket. Suddenly, the ball hits a balcony. When the lady owner comes fuming, she finds a girl holding the bat. Thus, she believes that it was she who hit the shot. The angry lady uses harsh words against her and against her skin colour. However, this does not upset the girl. In fact, once the lady is gone, she laughs with the children as if nothing has happened. While all this happens, a guy watches and gets inspired by the way she leads her life.

The trailer is definitely inspiring, and we are eager to know how exactly the story is going to unfold.

Star Bharat’s Kartik Purnima is produced by Sanjot Kaur and Bhupinder Singh under their banner Rolling Pictures. Poulomi Das is playing the female lead, and Harsh Nagar has been roped in to play the male lead. Kartik Purnima will also star actors namely Ravi Gossain, Harpreet Singh, Meenakshi Verma, and Nidhi Shah in pivotal roles.

What is your take on the trailer of Kartik Purnima? And, how do you think the story will unfold? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also Read: Kartik Purnima to REPLACE Muskaan on Star Bharat?