Kasauti stars celebrate Christmas

MUMBAI: Hina Khan returned from her Maldives vacation just in time to bring in and celebrate the joyous occasion of Christmas in Mumbai. The actress and her beau Rocky Jaiswal organized a Christmas bash at their residence and hosted the star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay along with a few other friends in attendance. Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee, her husband Sandeep Sejwal, Sahil Anand, Rohan Mehra, and Kanchi Singh were Hina and Rocky's guests.

Fans have also shared their videos. In the 8 videos, the masti is at extreme heights. In the 1 part, Sahil, Hina and Pooja are screaming and wishing Merry Christmas. In 2, Hina Khan is jumping enthusiastically. In 3, Sahil, Hina and Pooja are posing for the camera. In 4, Hina is saying her boyfriend Rocky had made her strong which is quite impressive. In 5, the queen is dancing on a song from Queen. In the next 2 videos, everyone is wishing their fans Christmas love, and the last one is hilarious... Hina is jumping and shouting for the cake which is very funny and adorable at the same time.

The gang partied till late night and the pictures and videos that they took are proof that they had a blast.

Have a look.