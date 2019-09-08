Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Mr. Bajaj is shocked as Prerna claims to be Anurag’s wife

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is up for an interesting twist in the story.

Anurag and Mr. Bajaj's open challenge is going on and Prerna is well aware of it, her all attempts to end this fails.

While now Prerna gets shocking news, this news is about Anurag's accident.

Prerna rushes to the hospital to see Anurag and Mr. Bajaj goes after Prerna as he couldn't leave her alone.

Prerna inquires at the hospital reception about Anurag and they ask her about her relationship with patients and says that if she is his wife and Prerna say yes.

Prerna is in a hurry and couldn't understand anything while Mr. Bajaj gets a shocker as he comes from behind and thus returns back after this heartbreak.