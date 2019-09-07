Kasauti Zindagi Kay: OMG! Prerna to risk her life and save Anurag

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama as the fight between Bajaj and Anurag is on for the love they have for Prerna and on the other side Anurag is trying his best to get back to her and now Prerna will be risking her life to save Anurag.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Bajaj and Anurag have a face off for Prerna and Bajaj will give a deadly warning to Anurag.

In the upcoming episode, Anurag will meet with a critical road accident and this new will completely leave Prerna shattered and devasted.

Prerna will be heartbroken and she recklessly runs off from the Basu Mansion to save her love, Anurag.

Prerna will rush out to save her love Anurag and that time her saree pallu catches fire, and she doesn’t care about it and she instead keeps on running to save Anurag before it gets late.

Prerna runs to save Anurag and her saree catches fires while Anupam throws water to blow off the fire.

Mohini, Nivedita, and Anupam will get worried about seeing Prerna's drastic step as she runs recklessly.

It will be interesting to see how Mr. Bajaj will react to this step of Prerna.