Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Prerna breaks her relationship with Mr. Bajaj and chooses Anurag

09 Sep 2019 04:18 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Prerna and Bajaj’s life is going to take a new turn with Anurag’s accident.

In the upcoming episode, Anurag’s deadly accident will bring Prerna and Anurag together. Shivi will tell Prerna the truth that Anurag had an accident with Mr.Bajaj’s car, but Prerna won’t believe her.

Prerna decides to confront Mr. Bajaj, and he is shocked that Prerna is doubting him. He thus tells her that he is indeed responsible for the accident. Prerna is shocked to hear this and thus takes a decision.

Prerna decides to choose Anurag.

It will be interesting to see how Mr. Bajaj reacts to this decision. 

 

