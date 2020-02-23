Kasautii actress Erica Fernandes’ inspiring workout posts will give you major fitness goals

MUMBAI: Remaining fit and strong is important for not just celebs but everyone. However, to get a fit and strong body, one will have to do some kind of exercises, but if you are feeling lazy to drag your body to the gym or yoga centre or even to your beautiful garden, here we have Erica Fernandes giving major fitness goals.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes is a major fitness enthusiast. She has even shared many workout pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her dedication will certainly inspire you to do some exercises.
Here we have compiled five inspiring workout posts of Erica exclusively for you. Take a look below.
The woman I wasyesterday introduced me to the woman I am today which makes me very excitedabout meeting the woman I will become tomorrow Workouts with @ritesh.shaiwal#ericafernandes #ejf #fitness #outdoorworkout #strength #fitfam #Fitgirl#instagram
Exercise not onlychanges your body. It changes your mind, your attitude and your mood.⠀ #goodday #fitness #sealink #outdoorworkout #fun #masti#instagram #instapic #Fitgirl #fitfam #toptags #fit #fitness #happiness #thankful #blessings#positiveenergy #positivequotes #positivevibesonly #peace
Once you see resultsit becomes an addiction and I am proudly addicted to becoming stronger⠀ @ritesh.shaiwal #ericafernandes #ejf #fitness #newbeginnings#selfcare #selflove #selftime #instagram #strength #instafitness #instafit#Fitgirl #fitfam #toptags #fit #fitness
It's time tosee what I can do To test the limits and break through No right, no wrong, norules for me @ritesh.shaiwal #ericafernandes #ejf#gettingbacktoshape #strength #fitness #newbeginnings #selfcare #selflove#selftime #bringiton
Are you feeling inspired to engage in some kind of fitness activities? Hit the comment section below.
On the work front, Erica gained fame by playing the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Sony TV’s Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
