Kasautii Zindagii Kay, 15 January 2020, Written Update: Mohini says she hates Prerna

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay never fails to entertain viewers. With its intriguing storyline and amazing performance of the cast, the tale has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens.

A lot has happened in the tale already. Now, here’s an update for the viewers. The episode sees how Mohini asks Moloy to tell Prerna not to dance with Anurag. He asks are you jealous, you are an over possessive mum, you aren’t a good mom, now go and cry to gain sympathy of your son. He goes. Nivedita consoles her. Mohini says I hate Prerna. Nivedita asks her to relax. Suman says there is much difference in this family and Viraj’s family. Mahesh says yes, they have no pride and accepting Prerna by heart. Anurag takes Prerna. He asks Veena to come. Anupam sees a waiter and recalls Shivani’s words. He follows. Prerna says it’s a sprain maybe. Anurag massages her foot. Viraj looks on. Anurag asks are you fine. Prerna nods. He says sprains do happen in pregnancy, I read it on internet, just to help you, take care. Viraj asks can I talk to you. Anurag says sure.

Prerna says even if he doesn’t remember, he cares for me. Veena says yes, he is a great man, he always supported you, it doesn’t mean he is yours. Prerna says he will be mine, Anurag will break Viraj and my marriage. Veena asks her to take rest. Anurag asks Viraj to say. Viraj says I don’t know how to say, it’s about marriage. Anurag asks what happened, did Prerna say something, she is moody and talks a lot, I m sorry, I will talk to her. Viraj says you know her a lot, I m a simple guy, I don’t want to get into complications, do you love Prerna. Anurag says yes. Ronit says I have to kidnap Prerna, what shall I do. He takes a vase and hits on Shivani’s head. He locks her inside the cupboard.

Anurag says there is nothing like that, I am married, if this was true, I would have not got you both close, sorry if you were uncomfortable, I m extremely…. Viraj says thanks, I wasn’t accusing you, I like Prerna, I love her, she is beautiful and also beautiful at heart, I wanted to propose her. Anurag says it’s better to clear doubt. Viraj says its more than arranged marriage for me, I want to propose her. He hugs Anurag. Anurag wishes him. The goon/waiter hides from Anupam. He calls Ronit. Ronit says maybe my phone is left inside. Shivani gets conscious. Ronit takes her at gun point. He takes the phone and answers.

Anupam gets a call. He goes back. The goon says I m outside, a man is following me. Ronit says come quickly. Shivani thinks who is this man, what does he want. Ronit threatens her. Anurag thinks why did Viraj ask that, maybe I m crossing lines, what shall I do, I will try to not get much involved, else their relation will break, I have to stay away from her. He thinks of Prerna. He says I remember. Komolika looks on worried. Ronit asks goon to handle Shivani. He says I have to kidnap Prerna. Shivani shouts. He slaps her and signs her to shut up. He goes.

Anurag says I have seen myself and Prerna, I was asking her not to marry, maybe that man left her, I was telling her that I will stand by her. She throws things to disturb him. She says I was in sleep and much tired, I m good, but not so good that I don’t feel jealous. He says no, I always share things with you, Prerna is my best friend, I don’t remember, but my heart doesn’t forget anything. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?