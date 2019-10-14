News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Hina Khan and Parth Samthaan have a SECRET

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Oct 2019 04:24 PM

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a popular TV actress. She came into limelight after working in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her popularity escalated to a new level when she played the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She might have made an exit from the show to focus on her film projects, but she is very much in touch with her co-stars. 

Well, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag and Hina are known to be good friends and now it looks like they have a secret that only the two of them know about! The duo recently met at Ekta Kapoor’s success party and also took to their social media handles to share pictures from the night. The occasion also saw Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey, Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami Shirke, Divyanka Tripathi and many others in attendance. Sharing one of the pictures from the bash, along with Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan wrote, #FromBandraToBhiwandi, It will always remain our secret otherwise I will kill you." 

Take a look below: 

Tags > Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Hina Khan, Parth Samthaan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Komolika, Anurag, Ekta Kapoor, Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey, Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami Shirke, Divyanka Tripathi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Avneet Kaur's birthday bash

Avneet Kaur's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood

past seven days