Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Hina Khan and Parth Samthaan have a SECRET

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a popular TV actress. She came into limelight after working in the soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her popularity escalated to a new level when she played the negative role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She might have made an exit from the show to focus on her film projects, but she is very much in touch with her co-stars.



Well, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag and Hina are known to be good friends and now it looks like they have a secret that only the two of them know about! The duo recently met at Ekta Kapoor’s success party and also took to their social media handles to share pictures from the night. The occasion also saw Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Aamna Sharif, Shubhaavi Choksey, Shantanu Maheshwari, Nityaami Shirke, Divyanka Tripathi and many others in attendance. Sharing one of the pictures from the bash, along with Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan wrote, #FromBandraToBhiwandi, It will always remain our secret otherwise I will kill you."



Take a look below: