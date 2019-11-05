Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Is Vivan Bhathena the NEW Mr Bajaj? The actor CLARIFIES

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular television serials. With its griping twists and turns, the reboot version has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Mr Bajaj is an integral part of the narrative. Karan Singh Grover played the particular role but quit the show.



For the uninitiated, Karan Singh Grover was the first to step into the shoes of Mr. Bajaj, a role which was earlier essayed by Ronit Roy. Karan bid adieu to the show, much to the surprise of his fans and even co-actors, who weren't aware of the development. There is no sign of him coming back to the show anytime soon. This made many to assume that the makers might rope in another actor to play the role. To add to that Vivan Bhatena’s salt-and-pepper look made many to believe that he will play Mr Bajaj. However, the report is not true.



Clarifying the same, Vivan told Bombay Times that he had gone to Ayaz Khan's Halloween Party where he was spotted with Grover and Bipasha Basu and as it was a costume party, he was dressed as Mr. Bajaj. This was probably the reason people assumed that Bhatena is replacing Grover. He also mentioned how all of them had a good laugh over it.