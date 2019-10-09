THIS Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor reminds us of SRK

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover is one of the most loved actors of television. It is not only because of his acting skills but his charm and aura also can make any person go weak on their knees.

Currently seen as Mr. Rishab Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he is a business man and a baddie pretending to be a good human being as he wants to win over Prerna. What we most like about his character is the way he introduces and presents himself every time on television. Be it in a confrontation with Anurag or how he tried to hide his feelings for Prerna but failed, there is something about him that is intelligent and yet so naive and innocent.

But apart form all of this, what we noticed is that Karan bears similarities to the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan when it comes to acting. As we all know, there are a lot of television stars who get inspired by Bollywood actors. We do not know if Shah Rukh Khan is his inspiration, but the way he talks, rolls his eyes, and tries to express his feelings to Prerna... these aspects are quite similar to the Bollywood honcho.

Ram Nair said, 'I like Karan Singh Grover’s acting, and he is quite macho in the way he carries himself. Yes, now when I think about it, his actions and acting are quite similar to Shah Rukh Khan.'

However, his daughter was of a different opinion. Lekha Nair, a student, shared, 'No! He cannot be compared to Shah Rukh Khan! He is the undisputed king, and there is no way that the two actors can be compared. Karan Singh Grover and Shah Rukh Khan enjoy their own body of work, and I think Karan has his own unique streak of acting.'

Rizwan Ahmed stated, 'His acting has got a flair of Shah Rukh Khan, but I wouldn’t say that Karan Singh Grover replicates or is similar to him.'

Do you think that Karan Singh Grover’s acting of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj is inspired from Bollywood’s ultimate hero Shah Rukh Khan?