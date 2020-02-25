Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Anurag to kill Prerna?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, is loved by the audience for the sizzling chemistry between Prerna and Anurag and the interesting storyline. However, for quite some time now, KZK2’s shock value is increasing with each passing episode.

Earlier, we have been seeing how Komolika tries every way possible to move Prerna from her path by killing her off. But somehow she always manages to survive either. However, this time we will see Prerna’s love Anurag killing her.

In the upcoming episodes, Prerna will go into labour and Anurag will take her to the hospital. Then, in an unexpected turn of events, he will murder her. As we all know, Anurag has lost his memory and does not remember that Prerna is pregnant with his baby. This might be one of the reasons.

On this, Ekta Kapoor told TOI, 'Yes, this will happen.' Pointing out that they want to dwell on the darker side of love, she adds, 'Anurag and Prerna are among the most loved pairs from the small screen, but now viewers will see betrayal at its peak.'

