Kasautii Zindagii Kay face-off: It's Prerna versus Komlolika

MUMBAI : Kasautii Zindagii Kay is currently one of the most popular television shows. The show has kept viewers hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing tale.

The soap features an ensemble cast who have their own fan following. The audience loves to watch Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s chemistry, and with the entry of Karan Patel as Mr Bajaj, the storyline is getting even more interesting.

The show and the actors have a massive fan following, and the stars share a good bond off-screen as well.

The story will always be incomplete without Komolika’s evil plans to separate Anurag and Prerna.

These three characters have become household names and are loved by the audiences.

The journey of Komolika began with Hina Khan but the actress had to leave the show owing to her Bollywood commitments. She was replaced by Aamna Sharif.

There has always been a competition between Erica and Hina's fans.

Well, once again, it’s Erica versus Hina in this fun video. It’s a tough choice to say who was better.

Both Erica and Hina nail the video with their expressions, and fans have also commented that’s it’s a tough choice to make.

There is no doubt that Erica and Hina are the two of the best actresses we have.

