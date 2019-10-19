News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Karan Singh Grover hints at his comeback in the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Oct 2019 03:40 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is currently one of the most popular television serials. With its gripping tale and performance of the cast, the show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. However, fans were in huge shock when Karan Singh Grover’s exit from the show was announced. 

Yes, much to fans' disappointment, Karan's track got over and he said goodbye to the show. After viewers learned about the same, disheartened fans took to social media to express their views and how they want him back on the show after a break. A few days back, his co-stars even hosted a farewell party for him. There were many reports which claimed that he left the show as he was not happy with the way his character was shaping up. However, Karan later rubbished the reports and said that his exit was a mutual decision by him and the makers. 

And now, in an interview with Times of India, Karan opened up about his stint on the show. He said that one of the highlights of the year was his collaboration with Ekta Kapoor for the series. He added," As the story takes its natural course, the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj has come to an end. However, I want you all to know this is an au revoir rather than a farewell.” 

He also added that how it has been an absolute pleasure for him to be a part of Ekta’s remarkable vision. He stated that he loves the cast and crew for “making my journey as Mr. Bajaj so memorable and special.” He thanked the writers for crafting the character of a corporate badass so well. 

Karan said, "I can go on and on reminiscing about the fun I had while shooting with amazingly talented people. Au revoir! I’ll be back before you know it.” 

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mr. Rishabh Bajaj, Ekta, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at a special screening of...

Celebrities galore at a special screening of Disney movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Panchi Bora
Panchi Bora
Sanjit Bedi
Sanjit Bedi
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav

past seven days