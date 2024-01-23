Kasautii Zindagii Kay reunion: Whoa! Parth Samthaan joins in while Erica Fernandes missing, check out the picture

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii has been one of the most loved and iconic Television shows. The main leads were essayed by Erica Fernandes who played Prerna Sharma while Parth Samthaan played Anurag Basu. The show has a huge fan following and even today fans recall Prerna and Anurag’s impeccable chemistry.

Now, the cast members of Kasautii Zindagii Kay had a fun reunion and many of the cast members were present like Parth Samthaan, Shubaavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee, Uday Tikekar, Sahil Anand, among others. Erica however was missing from the bash.

Shubhaavi shared the picture and captioned it “Our KZK Family Again A Few Missing”

