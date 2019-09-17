Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Rishabh gets haunted by Prerna’s concern for Anurag

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Mohini wants Mr Bajaj arrested while Sharda suggests he oust the Basus from the house. Later, Prerna is reduced to tears when Anurag's life is in danger. While going towards Anurag’s room, Prerna bumps into Mr. Bajaj and she shares her pain with him. Prerna tells Rishabh that she could do anything to get Anurag back and that she needed to be there for him while he was fighting for his life. Rishabh feels heart-broken to see Prerna in a miserable condition and listens to her blabbering with patience. Prerna tells Rishabh that she could go upto any extent to make sure Anurag was safe and that nobody could stop her.

While Prerna rushed towards Anurag’s room, Rishabh decided to not be a hurdle of Prerna’s path and let her be. Mohini stops Prerna from entering Anurag’s room and drags her down. Mohini tells Prerna that she should obey and take Rishabh’s advice to respect her own self and not let others insult her. Prerna tells Mohini that she could insult her as much as she wanted, however, she could not stop her from meeting Anurag. Mohini yells on top of her voice and calls for Mr. Bajaj, as she wanted to complain about Prerna to him. Amidst the chaos, Prerna saw the nurse rush and breaks free from Mohini’s grasp to run to Anurag’s room.

Inside the room, Anurag was sinking and the doctors feel that they had lost him. Prerna comes just on time and the machine starts beeping again, with signals. The doctors call it a miracle and in Mohini’s presence, the doctors request Prerna to stay beside Anurag, as they got good signs of Anurag’s health. Just then, Mr. Bajaj enters the room and asks Mohini why was she calling him. Mohini changes her question and asks whether or not Prerna could stay with Anurag a little longer. Rishabh sternly tells Mohini that Prerna was his wife and not his employee and that she had the right to take her own decisions.

Tanvi witnesses the whole incident and comes to tell Sharda about everything that had just happened. Sharda asked whether or not Mohini was involved with Anurag. Tanvi confirms the news and Sharda planned to steal the photograph that Mohini was using against her and was blackmailing her. She asks Tanvi whether or not she liked Anurag and the question shocks her. Tanvi wondered what was Sharda planning.

Anurag comes out of danger and regains consciousness, still trying to recover. The doctors suggest that Anurag rests and instructs everyone to take some rest. Just when Prerna was about to leave Anurag’s side, he holds her hand and requests her to stay. Later when Rishabh was alone in his room, he gets haunted by Prerna’s concern for Anurag. Her unconditional love was making an impact on Rishabh and unconsciously, he was getting attracted towards Prerna and was falling for her with every passing day.