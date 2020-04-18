Kasautii Zindagii Kii actress Pooja Banerjee UNWELL; is feeling FEVERISH...

MUMBAI: Pooja Banerjee, who is currently entertaining the audience with her stint in Star Plus' Kasauti Zindagi Kay has been hospitalized.

It was just a while ago that Pooja injured herself on the set of Nach Baliye 9.

Pooja seemed quite confident and was all set to take viewers by storm with her upcoming performances, but destiny had other plans.

Pooja severely injured herself while rehearsing for her performance. She apparently fell from a 10-feet height and landed with her weight on both her hands, which has caused a fracture.

She recovered well but looks like she is now unwell again and in a rather bad time! The pandemic has of Coronovirus is taking a toll on the nation. People are asked to stay into isolation and Pooja, who is also quarantined, is not feeling well.

Pooja took to Instagram to share that she is feeling feverish and that it is a bad time to fall sick.

Take a look:

Get well soon Pooja!