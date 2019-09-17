Kasautii Zindagii Kii COMPLETES one year; here are 5 REASONS that make the show a SUPER-HIT!

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular and loved shows on Indian television.



Prerna and Anurag (Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari) from the original version were among the most iconic characters and even went on to become an epitome of love on television. Soon, the Balaji camp announced the reboot of the classic serial and gave us our new Anurag and Prerna in the form of Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.



The show is being loved by the audience, and the storyline manages to keep viewers hooked to the melodrama. Kasautii Zindagii Kii completes 1 year today, and we present the top five reasons we love the show.



The drama



Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes fit into the shoes of Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari well. Other talented actors such as Uday Tikekar, Shubhavi Choksey, Sahil Anand, and Pooja Banerjee ace their roles so perfectly that it is hard to imagine anyone replacing them. Even after Hina Khan's (Komolika) exit, the show continues to top the TRP charts.



Locations



The storyline is ultra modern and sees transitional shifts between the lifestyles of two royal families. The cast even travelled to Switzerland, giving the audience a sneak peek into the scenic beauty of the country, and we are waiting for more such sequences.



Off-screen bond



The actors of the show are not only fun to watch on-screen but off-screen too! They are like peas in a pod, and their social media handles are testimony to this. They have loads of fun off-screen, occasionally enjoying a swim or a meal together.



Fashion



The show rides high on the style. From Mohini’s drapes and intricate jewellery pieces and Prerna’s traditional wear to Nivedita’s sexy kamarbandhs on low waist sarees and Anurag’s kurta suits, all the outfits are is a visual treat!



Highpoints



The storyline is tight. Also, time and again, the show introduces dramatic twists, which make it interesting and pique our interest in what will unfold next!