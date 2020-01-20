Kasautti Zindagi Kay 1 gang's reunion pictures will take you down the memory lane

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 is doing wonders on the small screen. The fresh new star cast of the show has done justice to the original characters and fans are loving how the story is progressing. While the audiences are loving the second season of the show, the first season had a completely different charm. Fans still remember how the previous star cast made full efforts to make the show a huge hit.



While its been years we haven't seen almost the entire star cast together anywhere. But recently, this wonder happened when the old star cast gathered for a reunion after a long time at Mumbai's popular restaurant.



Prachi Kowli Thakker who played the role of Rakhi Basu in the show shared some glimpses of the big reunion night. Urvashi Dholakia, Manav Gohil, Shweta Kawatra, Manish Goel, Monica Pradhan, Naveen Saini, Tasneem Nerurkar, Nivedita Basu, Mahesh Pandey, Poonam Goel and Vivek Mushran among others gathered. Well, we missed Shweta Tiwari, Ronit Roy and Cezzane Khan in the frame.



Take a look at the pictures:



Urvashi too shared some of the pictures on her Instagram account. Take a look at them here:Tasneem also shared some glimpses from this crazy reunion:

We could see all the happy shining faces of these well-known TV stars in one frame and it was a pure delight.



What do you think about this big-fat reunion? Tell us in the comments.