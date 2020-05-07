Kashmeera Shah supports Sambhavna Seth; asks where will the non-COVID patients go?

MUMBAI: While we are in a war against the Covid-19 pandemic, many non-COVID patients have horrifying tales of medical apathy to share. Sambhavna Seth recently ended up spending more than a day in acute pain, as she ran from pillar to post to consult a doctor.

The actress had severe pain in her ear and had to rushed to the hospital, however, a few hospitals didn’t admit her. After spending hours trying to get medical help, the actress finally got treated in Kokilaben Hospital.

Sambhavna took to Instagram and posted an elaborated video explaining ordeal. After knowing about the same, Sambhavna’s friend Kashmeera Shah too, expressed her disappointment on the incident.

Kashmeera took to Instagram and wrote: Firstly I thank God that my friend Sambhavna Seth is back home safe and sound. Here where we are applauding a whole lot of our health care workers for their constant fight to save Covid affected patients I am appalled to see what happened with Sam. I can't believe that a few of the reputed hospitals did not allow her in. Are there no other people suffering from other ailments? And if this can happen with a well-known person then where shall the poor common man go? Have we as a nation put blinders on and are we only focused on Covid19? What about cancer and TB and the common flu? How do I protect my kids if you won't treat them for a common cold? How can you refuse treatment? Don't get me wrong I do thank the people that are risking their lives for us every day but please give me an answer to this unfair behaviour. Wake up India

Have a look at the video: