Kashmera Shah reacts to rumours on hosting 'Nach Baliye 10' with Krushna

Kashmera Shah finally reacted to rumours after the reports stated that she and her husband Krushna Abhishek were the first choice by the makers of the dance reality TV show 'Nach Baliye 10', but due to some issues the deal couldn't settle among them.

MUMBAI:Kashmera Shah finally reacted to rumours after the reports stated that she and her husband Krushna Abhishek were the first choice by the makers of the dance reality TV show 'Nach Baliye 10', but due to some issues the deal couldn't settle among them.

Kashmera says: "Krushna and I never had any meetings with the makers. I was really surprised to read this. On a positive note, we will always love to host the show."

Kashmera and Krushna were the 2nd runner up in the third season of 'Nach Baliye' which aired in 2007. The actress featured in the popular movies like 'Pyar To Hona Hi Tha', 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge', 'Hera Pheri' and she also appeared in 'Bigg Boss 1'. Krushna is a popular comedian previously seen on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

The TV show will return with its 10th season in mid-October and will be judged by Terence Lewis, Karisma Kapoor, and Vaibhavi Merchant.

The show produced by Salman Khan may feature popular faces like Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohsin Khan as contestants; Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula as the host.

SOURCE-IANS

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 10:45

