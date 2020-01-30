Kashmera Shah shows her humility and true spirit in the house

MUMBAI: Actress Kashmera Shah, who is in the Bigg Boss house to support Arti Singh, is honest, forthright and outspoken. She does not believe in mincing words and comes across as someone who shows her true self and never tries to put up a fake drama.

In the house, yesterday she openly told Vishal Aditya Singh, how she will chop off his hair too, since he made Arti cut her hair in a task. This only goes on to show how much of a family person Kashmera is. She has stood in complete support for Arti and made it clear to the inmates that no one messes with her.

While she openly spoke about her disappointment with Vishal, she did not shy away from doing the tasks in the house, too. When someone was washing the utensils, she offered to wash half of them. Kashmera is never wrong and performs her tasks in the house with humility and fulfils her duties.

In the captaincy task when Vikas Gupta cheated, Kashmera again showed her support and transparent nature. She went blasted him saying, "Arti ka saga ban raha hai mere se zyada? Tere se bada flipper nahi hai."

Kashmera comes across as a powerful lady, who is honest and true-to-heart. This shows her humility and never-give-up attitude when it comes to her family members.