Kathaa Ankahee actor Aditi Dev Sharma sheds light on a second chance in love as her character Katha finally opens her heart to Viaan

Kathaa Ankahee

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's Kathaa Ankahee has made a remarkable impression on viewers with its heartwarming love story born out of repentance. Featuring Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma as Viaan and Katha, the plot follows their journey as they confront life's obstacles together. The ongoing storyline portrays the progression of Katha and Viaan's relationship, who are looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together, bound by marriage. But Viaan’s mother Teji and his aunt Maya, essayed by Anjali Mukhi are conspiring to disrupt Viaan and Katha's lives. Maya intends to create conflicts – be it by sowing the seeds of doubt when it comes to decision making about Aarav’s upbringing, pressuring Katha to change her surname to Raghuvanshi or investigating Katha's past to create discord between Viaan and Katha. 

Discussing this new phase of the story, Aditi Dev Sharma, who portrays Katha, reveals, "Two humans coming together in the name of love is no easy feat. You both have different backgrounds, orientations, ideas, and outlooks on life. In Katha’s case, the challenges are further amplified because the idea of allowing herself to fall in love again was challenging. Viaan's considerate, he’s benevolent, and his courteous gestures have completely won her over, compelling her to finally entrust him with her heart. Katha believes that love becomes even more exceptional when you heal from the pain of losing your first true love and she is committed to a future with Viaan. But as they plan for a happily ever after, Katha will find herself battling doubts that are created when Viaan's aunt, Maya, starts conversations that instigate misunderstandings between the couple."

The much in love couple have put behind the miseries of the dark night that brought them together. But will Maya succeed in finding out the truth and bring back the hurt and anger that plagued Katha and will Maya succeed in her promise to Teji and break Katha and Viaan's relationship?

Tune in to 'Kathaa Anakhee' every Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

 

 
 


 

