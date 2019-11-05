Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A contestant tells Big B the meaning of Beat and Booty

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz-based game shows. The show entertains as well as disseminates information and knowledge. Currently, season 11 is on air and has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The show is being hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In the Monday episode, Pankaj Maheshwari from Rajasthan made it to the hot seat. Big B asked Pankaj Rs 40,000 question showing him a clip of Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez song – Beat Pe Booty. The question read, "Which superhero movie is this song from?" Big B looks at the song and asks in astonishment - "Inki haddi pasli hoti hai ya nahi, unbelievable!"

Pankaj confidently answers the question and reminds Big B that there was a discussion on the same song earlier. In a flashback video from 2017 episode, it is shown Big B asking audiences and the contestant the meaning of ‘Beat of Booty’ as he didn’t understand the meaning. He said he doesn’t know what the song means. The contestant nervously laughs and tells him the meaning of Beat and Booty. He had a hearty laugh after the contestant tells him the meaning. Coming back to present, Pankaj goes on to play the game and wins Rs 3,20,00 till the hooter goes off.