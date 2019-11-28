Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 to go off air this Friday

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz-based game shows. The show entertains as well as disseminates information and knowledge. Currently, season 11 is on air and has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The show is being hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The TV series premiered in August this year and there had been reports that it will soon go off- air. Now, there is an update that KBC 11 will go off air on 29 November. The guest for the finale episode will be author, teacher and Chairman of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy. The channel has released the promo for the finale and as usual, this Friday too will be a Karamveer special episode.

The channel shared the promo on their social media and wrote, “She fought against all social stereotypes. Meet our #KBCKaramveer #SudhaMurthy this Friday at 9 PM and know how she reformed thousands of underprivileged lives. @SrBachchan.”

Take a look below:

She fought against all social stereotypes. Meet our #KBCKaramveer #SudhaMurthy this Friday at 9 PM and know how she reformed thousands of underprivileged lives. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/NtvJEQ1yM3 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 25, 2019