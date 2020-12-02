Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Host Amitabh Bachchan addresses the show's 'Forest Range Officer' contestant as 'Madam Sir'

MUMBAI: In Monday's episode, Abhilasha had shared about her work and risk associated with her job. Abhilasha spoke about how the profession is male-dominated. She shared a cute story that people have this feeling that a Range Forest Officer would be a male, but as soon as they hear her voice, they start calling her 'Range Sir Madam'.

On that note, Big B further joked that he would also address her as 'Abhilasha Range Officer Sir Madam'.

While playing the quiz, Abhilasha shared her hobby of clicking photographs and Big B showed interest in watching them. A series of beautiful pictures clicked by Abhilasha was displayed on the show and Mr. Bachchan was all impressed.

She talked about donating some amount of her prize money to the food forest. Big B curiously asked her about the concept of 'food forest', which she explained in details. Big B joked that he will now show-off that he knows the meaning of Food Forest.

Abhilasha had exhausted her two lifelines in Monday's episode and resumed the game with other two lifelines. She played the game with the help of the other two lifelines and won Rs 12,50,000.

However, she could not answer the Rs 25,00,000 question as she was unaware of the game and decided to quit the show.

The question of Rs 25,00000 was: "Which sportsman’s autobiography is titled 'To Hell with Hockey'?" and it's options were: A) Captain Roop Singh B) Major Dhyan Chand C) Syed Mushtaq Ali D) Aslam Sher Khan.

The correct answer for the same was D. Aslam Sher Khan.

After Abhilasha quit the show, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Sheetal Rathore who is a radio jockey from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Sheetal is a radio jockey in Akashvani and is also studying to become a librarian. She is currently staying at her father's place to complete her studies. Her husband stays away because of his profession. Sheetal came on the show so that she could make some money and support her husband and her family with the winning amount and they could stay together.

Sheetal dedicated a song for Mr. Bachchan, stating that whenever she sees him, she thinks about Lata Mangeshkar's song, "Jab Saamne Tum Aa Jaate Ho, Na Jaaniye Ka Ho Jaata Hai", to which Big B jokingly asked her, "Kya Ho Jaata Hai?", which left them both laughing their lungs out.

With the help of lifelines, Sheetal has managed to win Rs 6,40,000. She continues to play in Wednesday's episode as the roll-over contestant.

Credit: ETimes