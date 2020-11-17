Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: IPS Officer Mohita Sharma becomes the second contestant to bag the crorepati title

MUMBAI: The Amitabh Bachchan quiz show has always been a favorite among the viewers with its interesting game concept. The twelfth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati found its first crorepati in Nazia Nasim who took away the huge cash prize home after answering the right answer. However, she wasn't able to answer the last question which could have got her 7 crore, thus creating history. Nevertheless, KBC12 has once again found its second crorepati in IPS officer Mohita Sharma. Recently, the official channel of the quiz show took to their Instagram account and shared a promo where Mohita Sharma is seen answering the second last question of Rs. 1 crore. Upon answering it right, the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan enthusiastically screams, 'Ek crore', leaving the officer overwhelmed in happiness.

In the promo, Mohita who 30 years old IPS officer talks about her journey. She is even heard saying that no matter what amount she wins on the show, she wants to go home satisfied that she played well at the end. However, after winning 1 crore, she is just a question away from winning the 7 crore jackpot. The iconic moment will be witnessed by all tonight, now we have to see if she creates history by winning the humungous cash prize or quits the game and take home Rs. 1 crore with her.

So, don’t forget to miss the episode, till then, watch the promo below:

Meanwhile, in one of the episode, a contestant named Sanny Khalas had requested the legendary actor to suggest a name for his baby girl. In his response, Big B gave his best wishes to Sanny and his wife and said that Goddess Lakshmi has arrived at their home just before Diwali in the form of her newborn daughter.

