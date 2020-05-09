Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 registration questions to start from THIS date

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved television shows. The quiz-based show is popular among audience of all age groups.

KBC has been synonymous with knowledge and has constantly provided a platform to millions in realizing their dreams. From the civil services aspirant Harshvardhan Navathe, the very first Crorepati, to a mid-day meal cook Babita Tade, KBC has set an example for people to believe in themselves and achieve big in life.

The host, Amitabh Bachchan will be asking the very first KBC Registration question on 9 May 2020, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. This will continue until 22 May 2020. There will be a new question presented by Bachchan every night. All one has to do is answer these questions correctly via SMS or through SonyLIV.

Given the current times, while one ponders how to get through the day, KBC has come as an answer to use all your time productively, while at home. While we may be under a lockdown, knowledge knows no bounds, and it's always good to value the power of knowledge and put it to good use.

Get ready to let knowledge fulfill your dreams with Kaun Banega Crorepati, starting 9 May 2020, at 9 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

