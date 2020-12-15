Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: When this 14-year-old contestant became a threat to Big B’s job of hosting

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular game shows. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, it has a massive fan following. Presently, season 12 is on air.

The latest episode of season 12 was a student special and the first contestant to make it on the hot seat was 14-year-old Anmol Shastri from Bharuch, Gujarat. He answered the fastest finger first and became the first contestant of a student special episode. Upon his entry, he got excited making to the hot seat and meeting Amitabh Bachchan. Host Big B offered him water and played his introduction wherein it was shown that Anmol has three wishes, first to win a Nobel prize, second to become world’s richest man and third to become a astrophysicist. His two favourite scientists are APJ Abdul Kalam and Stephen Hawking. Anmol revealed that if he wins money on KBC, he wishes to buy a telescope.

Big B named him 'Jigyasu' and loved his fun-loving and straightforward personality. The star was so impressed with his knowledge that he teased him saying that he should be a professor at this stage.

For the 20,000 points question on Spiderman, Anmol's knowledge left Big B stunned. The question was: In comic books, which teenager was bitten by a radioactive spider, and hence he gains superhuman strength, speed, and the ability to cling to walls? A) Peter Parker B) Bruce Wayne C) Tony Stark D) Steve Rogers. The answer for the same was: Peter Parker

When Amitabh Bachchan asked if he knows the names of the other actors who played the superheroes, Anmol quickly answered them. Big B said on the show that the contestant was becoming a threat for his job of hosting.

CREDITS: TIMES OF INDIA