Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: LOL! Amitabh Bachchan reveals what Jaya Bachchan is up to when he goes home after the show

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a well-known and loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses. The USP of the show is its unique style. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show, and audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

Also Read- MUST READ! Kaun Banega Crorepati completes 21 years; producer Siddhartha Basu opens up about the show’s journey

In the 18th episode of the game show, Big B welcomed the roll over contestant Ashwani Kumar on the hot seat. Introducing him he said, “Today with me on the hot seat is Mr Ashwani Kumar. He hails from Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. His wife is here as his companion. Normally, a little into the game is when contestants give the companion’s introduction. But I gave their introduction at the very start today.”

Big B continues, “There’s a reason behind it. When we played the game yesterday, I got to hear a lot of things about his personal life and family. The most important being that Ashwani eats the food cooked by his mother, and not by his wife. His wife is upset, that he does not eat the food that she cooks. There’s one more problem. He does not take his wife out on any outings. Neither does he buy her any gifts none whatsoever.”

Big B then jokes that instead of Kaun Banega Crorepati if the show was called Kaun banega Pati then how it would have been, leaving the crowd in splits. Thats when Ashwani asks him, “Does that happen to you also, sir? Tell me, sir. Please, read between the lines”

At first Big B does not give a straight answer. On further coaxing he says, “Here’s the thing, you see, my wife is also a working woman. When I leave from here, I find out that she has gone to the Parliament. So, it’s a close call for me.”

Also Read- MUST READ! Kaun Banega Crorepati completes 21 years; producer Siddhartha Basu opens up about the show’s journey

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Koimoi