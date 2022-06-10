Kaun Banega Crorepati: Aww! Amitabh Bachchan breaks down on the sets of the show; the reason will melt your heart

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the longest-running shows on television and now on the host's birthday, the makers would have a surprise where Amitabh Bachchan’s son Abhishek would appear and surprise him.

 

MUMBAI:   Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is the unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show and the audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

The show has returned back with a new season and has got a positive response from the audiences and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

This time the prize money has been increased to 7.5 Lakhs since the show is began in the 75th year of Independence.

On the 11th of October 2022, Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 80th birthday and on this special occasion, his son Abhishek will be gracing the show where he will be giving a special message to his father that will leave the mega superstar in tears.

 

Well, there is no doubt that Amitabh and Abhishek give major father-son goals and it's commendable that at the age of 80 the movie megastar is still having a lot of projects in the pipeline.

Well, the episode will be telecasted on his birthday and will leave the fans and the well-wishers in tears.

These days Amitabh Bachchan is grabbing the headlines for his role in Ekta Kapoor’s movie, 'Goodbye' which will be released in theatres tomorrow.

