Kaun Banega Crorepati: Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar, Dilip Joshi-Disha Vakani are few of the Television celebrities who appeared on the show

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a well-known and loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is its unique style. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show, and audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

Every season of the show is successful and with Amitabh Bachchan's name attached to it the show has become a brand today.

One must have noticed that in every season there has been a special guest who comes and graces the show and the amount they win is always given to charity.

It's not only movie actors who come on the show, but also television actors who come and play the game and win some amount.

Here we bring you the list of television actors who appeared on KBC :

1. Sakshi Tanwar ( Season 1)

Sakshi had graced Season 1 where she played the quiz and won Rs. 3,20,000 which she donated for charity.

2. Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar ( Season 2)

It was during the days of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii that Smirti and Sakshi had graced the show and they had won Rs. 6,40,000.

3. Pooja Gor, Aashka Goradia, Bharti Singh, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Ragini Khanna ( Season 4)

Pooja Gor, Aashka Goradia, Bharti Singh, Aishwarya Sakhuja and Ragini Khanna had graced the show but only Ragini Khanna made it to the hot seat and won Rs. 12,50,000.

4. Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar ( Season 5)

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi had appeared on the show to promote their upcoming serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and they had won Rs. 25,00,000.

5. Sharad Kelkar and Kritika Kamra ( Season 6)

Sharad and Kritika had graced the show during Season 6 and had won Rs. 6,40,000.

6. Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani ( Season 7)

Dilip and Disha had graced the show during Season 7 and had won a certain amount which they had donated later to charity.

Well, no doubt that the audience loved to see these television actors on Kaun Banega Crorepati and the amount they won has been donated to charity.

