Is Kaun Banega Crorepati returning with the new season post the lockdown?

MUMBAI: It’s been more than a month into the lockdown and it has become challenging for all the GECs to keep the ball rolling. With the citizens asked to stay indoors, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving safety of the cast and crew more importance, the shoot of television shows has been halted which has paved for many popular shows returning to the television screens like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Hum Paanch, Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, C.I.D, amongst others.

Recently, Sony Entertainment Television announced discontinuing their three shows- Beyhadh 2 (LSD Films), Patiala Babes (Katha Kottage) and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein (Qissago Telefilms). The channel has terminated all the three shows and it won’t return post the lockdown.

Now, we hear that apparently Sony TV is planning to bring the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati once the lockdown ends. Though there is still no assurity when the lockdown is expected to end given the course of the current situation.

The show which has been hosted by Mr Amitabh Bachchan has always been a game changer for Sony TV. We are sure viewers are looking forward to the new season of KBC.