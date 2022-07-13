Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14: Exclusive! Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth come together after years as the south actor graces the first episode of the show

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show and the audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host.

The show is coming back with the new season and the fans are super excited to watch the new season.

This time the prize money has been increased to 7.5 Lakhs since the show is beginning on the 75th year of Independence.

( ALSO READ : MUST READ! Kaun Banega Crorepati completes 21 years; producer Siddhartha Basu opens up about the show’s journey )

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Rajinikanth will be gracing the first episode of the show. With this, after a long time, both the superstars will be seen together on the show.

The south superstar will be playing the game for charity and they would be talking about the country's progress.

It will be an entertainment episode where the superstars will be talking about filmmaking from Bollywood to the south industry.

A lesser-known fact is that Amitabh and Rajnikanth are good friends off-screen and they share a great bond.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Here are some unknown facts about Kaun Banega Crorepati)