Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14: Exclusive! Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth come together after years as the south actor graces the first episode of the show

The new season of KBC will begin soon and Rajinikanth will be gracing the first episode of the show. With this, after a long time, both the superstars will be seen together on the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 15:45
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14: Exclusive! Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth come together after years as the south actor graces

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show and the audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host.

The show is coming back with the new season and the fans are super excited to watch the new season.

This time the prize money has been increased to 7.5 Lakhs since the show is beginning on the 75th year of Independence.

( ALSO READ : MUST READ! Kaun Banega Crorepati completes 21 years; producer Siddhartha Basu opens up about the show’s journey )

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Rajinikanth will be gracing the first episode of the show. With this, after a long time, both the superstars will be seen together on the show.

The south superstar will be playing the game for charity and they would be talking about the country's progress.

It will be an entertainment episode where the superstars will be talking about filmmaking from Bollywood to the south industry.

A lesser-known fact is that Amitabh and Rajnikanth are good friends off-screen and they share a great bond.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Here are some unknown facts about Kaun Banega Crorepati)

Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan Sony TV Sony LIV Shwetha Nanda Navya Naveli Nanda Bollywood friendship goals movies Harbhajan Singh Irfan Pathan Aamir Khan Kapil Dev Rajnikanth TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 07/13/2022 - 15:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Must Watch! Priya to fall unconscious seeing Pihu at the mansion, the minister puts the deal on hold
Mumbai: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
MUMBAI: Model-actress Natasa Stankovic is a renowned name in showbiz. She is a Serbian model and came to India to make...
Exclusive! I would love to try my luck in Bollywood films which have an essence of historical background: Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’
MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and...
Uff Hotness! Rubina Dilaik’s bikini collection will set your heart on fire
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one of the most loved and stellar actresses in the entertainment industry. The diva is...
Anupamaa: Good News! Anuj and Anupama to become parents, Choti Anu to enter their life soon
Mumbai: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor reunites with Kasauti Zindagi Kay co-star Cezanne Khan, says, "I was thrilled to shoot with him after ages, he is like an elder brother to me"
MUMBAI: Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where he is playing a pivotal role of...
Recent Stories
Natasa Stankovic
Interesting! Natasa Stankovic asks a SERIOUS question to netizens; details inside
Latest Video