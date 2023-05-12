Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15: Exclusive! Archies star cast Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot and Yuvraj Menda to grace the show

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a well-known and loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is its unique style. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show, and audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

The show has returned with a new season and it has gotten a positive response from the audiences and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

This time the prize money has been brought back to Rs. 7 Crores from 7.5 crores.

As per sources, Archies movie star cast Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot and Yuvraj Menda to grace the show.

They would be coming on the show to promote their upcoming movie “Archies” that will be streaming on Netflix.

There would be coming and playing for charity and would be interacting with the host Big B and the audiences.

For Agastya Nanda this would be a special moment for him as he would be sharing the stage with his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and would be sharing some insights and secrets about his bond with his grandpa.

Well, it will be an entertaining episode with this new generation of movies.

