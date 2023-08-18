Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 : Exclusive! Check out the new "Family Special Week" session introduced in this season

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a well-known and loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is its unique style. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show, and audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

The show has returned with a new season and it has gotten a positive response from the audiences and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

This time the prize money has been brought back to Rs. 7 Crores from 7.5 crores.

Now, in this season, the makers have introduces a new section called the special week. It is addressed as the "Family Special Week".

Here, KBC will call 10 families to play the game and one member from the family will participate in the FFF during the family special week. The three lifelines will be replaced with changeovers.

Well, it will be interesting to watch this special week that has been introduced.

