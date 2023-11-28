Kaun Banega Crorepati: What! Host Amitabh Bachchan took a dig at wife Jaya Bachchan’s short height?

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses. The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show and the audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

Big B very often speaks about his family members including son Abhishek, wife Jaya, daughter Shweta, etc. He also shares a lot of anecdotes from his shoots etc. Recently a boy named Mayank came on the hot seat where he spoke about his dad being with the Delhi police. He also mentioned that he is not happy with his short height.

Mayank goes on to say that people make fun of his height and if someone taller comes in front of him, he gets completely covered.

To this Big B says that this happens to him as well. He tells Mayank jokingly, “Patni ji hamari jo hai, woh aapke height ki hai. Aur unko bhi aise dekhna padta hai.”

Credit-BollywoodLife