Kavin Dave bags Vishesh Films’ next

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
18 Oct 2019 07:00 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about talented brother duo Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt working on their new film, which is said to be a comedy.

We also mentioned that popular actors Smiriti Kalra and Amol Parashar have been roped in to play the leads in the film.

Now, we hear that actor Kavin Dave, who has worked in many Bollywood and Gujarati films, has bagged the film.

Kavin, who is known for his roles in films like My Name Is Khan, I Hate Luv Storys, Crook, Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, and Kick, amongst others, will play Amol’s friend’s role in the film.

We could not get through to the actor for a comment.

The movie is already on floors, and the shoot is expected to wrap up by next month.

TellyChakkar will be back with more updates on the project. Stay tuned! 

past seven days