News

Kavita Kaushik shuts down troll with THIS response

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Mar 2020 06:56 PM

MUMBAI: Talented actress Kavita Kaushik is rather active on social media. Especially in the times of self-isolation, stars have nothing much to do but stay online and stay connected with fans. Kavita is doing the same. She recently shared a picture of her husband while he is busy cleaning dishes. She can be seen cleaning the floor. However, a troll could only focus on her husband and pulled up the lady for the same.

Kavita shared the picture with the caption, 'Tips on how to be better than our govt in this fight against the virus:- 1- Divide n do all chores b/w yourself n family members and give your staff/house help paid leaves. 2- share your food/Ration/supplies with watchmen, random people in need 3- stay the fuck at home n sanitise!' A twitter user replied to this saying, 'All we can see is that guy working while you're on mobile taking selfies and tweeting.'
To this, Kavita gave an epic answer. The actress said, 'Obviously oversmartness makes people blind, they dont know who is who most of the times and can't see a poncha in my hand clearly visible! That guy working is my husband and I have better selfie ideas than while mopping the floors.'

Have a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE 

 

Tags Kavita Kaushik Divide Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

In pics: 12th Mirchi Music Awards

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here