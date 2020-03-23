Kavita Kaushik shuts down troll with THIS response

MUMBAI: Talented actress Kavita Kaushik is rather active on social media. Especially in the times of self-isolation, stars have nothing much to do but stay online and stay connected with fans. Kavita is doing the same. She recently shared a picture of her husband while he is busy cleaning dishes. She can be seen cleaning the floor. However, a troll could only focus on her husband and pulled up the lady for the same.



Kavita shared the picture with the caption, 'Tips on how to be better than our govt in this fight against the virus:- 1- Divide n do all chores b/w yourself n family members and give your staff/house help paid leaves. 2- share your food/Ration/supplies with watchmen, random people in need 3- stay the fuck at home n sanitise!' A twitter user replied to this saying, 'All we can see is that guy working while you're on mobile taking selfies and tweeting.'

To this, Kavita gave an epic answer. The actress said, 'Obviously oversmartness makes people blind, they dont know who is who most of the times and can't see a poncha in my hand clearly visible! That guy working is my husband and I have better selfie ideas than while mopping the floors.'

Have a look below.

Obviously oversmartness makes people blind, they dont know 'who is who' most of the times and can't see a "poncha" in my hand clearly visible! That "guy" working is my husband and I have better selfie ideas than while mopping the floors https://t.co/dDNfU1JLAM — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 23, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE