Kavita Kaushik talks about the adverse effects of the third wave of coronavirus on kids

MUMBAI: Kavita Kaushik is a popular television actress. She is known for her acting chops. The actress is also known for being vocal about her opinions.

Kavita is taken aback after reading about the third wave of the coronavirus. The actress read an article about how the third wave will have a severe effect on the kids. She took a dig at the concerned authorities through her angry tweet.

Saw this today, doesn't this send shivers down your spine ? Oh! you have chosen not to have kids in this country ? You're smart, but I worry about other's kids, don't you have any Vista ? I mean Vasta .. pic.twitter.com/pYdHdMDW9a — Kavita Kaushik (@Iamkavitak) May 7, 2021

Kavita Kaushik doesn't mince words and is vocal about her opinions on the matters that concern the nation largely. She had also spoken about the oxygen leak at a hospital in Nashik. Kavita is also trolled too for her tweets but the actress takes everything in her stride and shuts the haters with solid responses. In the past, Kavita has also reported a few trolls to the cyber cell. The actress, who appeared briefly in Bigg Boss 14 grabbed headlines for her fight with Eijaz Khan and Aly Goni. A conflict between Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Kavita, made the latter walk away from the show. The actress also doesn't want people to associate her name with the reality show.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA