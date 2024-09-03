Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer gets a NEW LOOK; chops her tresses!

Sumbul, in her role of Kavya, flaunts long hair and overall, she has been seen flaunting long tresses overall. Now the actress decided to chop off and get a new look in short hair.
Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI: One of the most adored actors on television, Sumbul Touqeer Khan first gained fame as Imlie and became well-known. Her acting skills were lauded by the crowd, who believe she is one of the best television actresses.

The actress started out as a child performer and became well-known at a very young age. (Also Read: Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj blames Kavya for Omi's death )

The diva has a sizable fan base and has become a social media hit. Sumbul's outstanding performance in the television series Imlie has demonstrated her acting prowess.

The actress is excellent at conveying emotions and action sequences, as she has demonstrated throughout the show. Sumbul has made significant progress in the entertainment industry and has achieved remarkable success. The actress is currently seen in Sony TV show Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon and the audience cannot have enough of her.

Take a look:

What do you have to say about Sumbul’s new look? Let us know in the comment section below!

For the uninitiated, in the episodes so far it has been seen that Kavya will decide to divorce Omi and end her relationship as she cannot stay in the house where the murderer of her sister stays. (Also Read: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba Spoiler: Kavya determined to destroy Pradhan family for hiding the truth)

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television shows, Hindi news and OTT projects. 

