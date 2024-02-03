Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Audience Verdict! Kavya is becoming a typical saas-bahu drama, what about her IAS ambitions?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma is an interesting drama which kicked off with Sumbul playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer.

The public has developed a particular affection for Kavya and Adhiraj. People have adored the pair and their smouldering chemistry. The show has quickly gained popularity and is now a favourite among many. Mishkat and Sumbul have also received recognition for their roles in the program. (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Kavya: Crisis Strikes as Omi's Life Hangs in the Balance)

Sumbul who has a huge fan base loves to share little anecdotes from her reel and real life.

Mishkat and Sumbul give out pure BFF goals with their fun off-screen moments!

The show began with a promise to offer something extra ordinary with the concept of an IAS officer but now the audience feels that the show is tuning in to present nothing more than the regular kitchen politics.

Take a look at what they have to share...

Neha Mehta shared, “As much as I like Kavya and Adhiraj’s chemistry, I don’t understand why there is a constant need for Kavya to prove that she is an all rounder! Weren’t her goals and ambitions different?”

Mahi Sutar mentioned, “I love Adiraj and Kavya’s romantic moments and I feel that their chemistry creates magic on television. The tracks are engaging too.”

Supriya Krutagkar expressed, “Somehow, Kavya has become more like the person who feels the need to be superior even though Adiraj says that she does not need to. Kavya does not budge and I think that she wants to be an all rounder just like any other normal girl, so there is nothing about the IPS which has been carried forward.”

Nidhi Shah opined, “I thought this show would be progressive and actually focus on how she overcomes domestic challenges to pursue her ambitions but the track is all about her love story and trying to prove herself as the perfect ‘bahu’.”

Parag Mehta said, “I think Kavya is entertaining and has a good does of humour along with her ambitions being shown and how well she fares on the domestic front as well. It is a good blend and the story will open up in phases is what I feel.” (Also Read: Spoiler Alert! Kavya: Crisis Strikes as Omi's Life Hangs in the Balance)

What are your thoughts on the same?