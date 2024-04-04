Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Exclusive! Saurabh Sharma roped in for the show

Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and the fans love the chemistry between Sumbul and Mishkat. As per sources, Saurabh Sharma has been roped in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 13:45
Saurabh Sharma

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Sony Tv  is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Katha Ankahee, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka which have been loved by audiences.

The channel launched a new show a couple of months ago  titted Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma.

The show is produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under the banner of DJ's a Creative Unit.

The show is doing exceptionally well and the audience are liking the new pair of Sumbul and Mishkat.

ALSO READ : Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba Spoiler: OH NO! Kavya ignores Adhiraj's warnings, Refuses to open the door

As per sources, Saurabh Sharma has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Saurabh is a known actor in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many successful projects.

Well, it will be interesting with the entry of Saurabh in the show what twists and turns would take place in the show.

There is no doubt that these days the track of the show is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba Spoiler: OH NO! Adhiraj refuses to trust Kavya, Accuses her of fabricating stories

 

 

 

Sony TV Kavya Kavya Ek Junoon Ek Jazba Sumbul Touqeer Mishkat Varma Anuj Sullare Chandresh Singh Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar Saurabh Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 13:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
From onscreen rivals to offscreen besties: Saas-Bahu duo Ayushi Khurana and Kashish Duggal in Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ are genuine friends off camera
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa showcases the story of Pallavi Sharma (Ayushi Khurana) who has a unique perspective...
5 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed the High Slit Look With Their Signature Style
MUMBAI: 5 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed the High Slit Look With Their Signature Style When it comes to making a glamorous...
The Sabarmati Report: Raashii Khanna looks gorgeous in this new photo shoot
MUMBAI: ‘The Sabarmati Report’ garnered a lot of attention from the audience since the time it was announced. The movie...
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai Spoiler: ASTOUND! Nandini shocked to see the document sent by Hemraj to Ishwar Mama
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's latest offering, "Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai," is a thought-provoking show,...
Vanshaj SPOILER: ASTOUNDED! Yuvika shocked to see the mysterious woman’s face
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: ANTICIPATION! Everyone awaits the court’s verdict
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
Janhvi Janhvi
5 Bollywood Divas Who Nailed the High Slit Look With Their Signature Style
Latest Videos
Related Stories
1
From onscreen rivals to offscreen besties: Saas-Bahu duo Ayushi Khurana and Kashish Duggal in Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ are genuine friends off camera
1
Aashka Goradia shares a beautiful visual of her husband and son; gives picture perfect vibes
Arjun Bijlani
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti: Arjun Bijlani’s character transformation leaves the fans excited
Rupali Ganguly
Do you know Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is a rakhi sister to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar?
Surbhi
Surbhi Chandna BREAKS silence on Nakuul Mehta not posting a congratulatory wedding message for her - Exclusive
Helly
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Helly Shah to participate in the show?