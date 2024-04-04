Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Exclusive! Saurabh Sharma roped in for the show

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Sony Tv is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Katha Ankahee, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka which have been loved by audiences.

The channel launched a new show a couple of months ago titted Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma.

The show is produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under the banner of DJ's a Creative Unit.

The show is doing exceptionally well and the audience are liking the new pair of Sumbul and Mishkat.

As per sources, Saurabh Sharma has been roped in for the show.

Not much is known about his character but he would be essaying a pivotal role in the show.

Saurabh is a known actor in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many successful projects.

Well, it will be interesting with the entry of Saurabh in the show what twists and turns would take place in the show.

There is no doubt that these days the track of the show is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

