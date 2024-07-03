Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya and Adiraj’s STEAMY RAIN ROMANCE is the ‘hottest’ video on the internet today!
MUMBAI: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is one of the most loved shows on television.
The show featuring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma in the leading roles recently showcased a drama where Kavya and Adiraj romanced in the rain. Fans of the show found the sequence extremely breath-taking and are smitten with the drama that the show presents. (Also Read: Kavya Spoiler: Giriraj plays the victim card, Kavya confused )
It was only recently that we reported how the audience is smitten with the drama where Kavya stands-up for her rights and calls spade a spade. Sumbul’s acting and her chemistry with Mishkat Varma on-screen has been the talk of the town.
And now, the makers presented another interesting sequence wherein Kavya and Adiraj’s romance was shown in the rain and he audience fell head over heels in love with the magical chemistry presented on the show.
Here are some comments which the netizens shared on X:
Kavya was drenched in rain and Adiraj was drenched in her love
She was drenched by rain & he was drenched in her love ..—(@aparnatarakhere) March 7, 2024
#KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon #MishkatVarma #SumbulTouqeerKhan #AdYa pic.twitter.com/c0cs6Nis2X
Kavya and Adiraj make for the cutest jodi on-screen
I'm stucked here >>>>>— (@SrisVids) March 7, 2024
Few second bts
Colouring aesthetics outfit Cinematography expressions were top notch just to be CHOPPED #SumbulTouqeerKhan #AdYa #MishkatVarma #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon pic.twitter.com/zvYf4yKeUp
Some viewers feel that Kavya and Adiraj are perfect for each other
Drenched in love......#AdYa #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon #SumbulTouqeerKhan #MishkatVarma pic.twitter.com/7UFHoCJfj6— AkHi (@akh91432) March 7, 2024
A user points out to the times they feel awkward and how they try to cover them
Awkwardness & their different reactions to cover up ..#KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon #MishkatVarma #SumbulTouqeerKhan #AdYa pic.twitter.com/bCufBwAIBI— (@aparnatarakhere) March 7, 2024
Netizens feel that they are the hottest couple on-screen
Awwwwee #AdYa #Kavya #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon #SumbulTouqeerKhan pic.twitter.com/YPV7IBKfUQ— Yor Fobn (@FobnYor436) March 7, 2024
How much did you like watching the rain sequene? Let us know about the same in the comment section below!
Show your love for Kavya and Adiraj too! (Also Read: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba: Exclusive! Kavya PUSHES Omi into a ditch)
Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, celebrities, Hindi movies and OTT projects.
Comments
Add new comment