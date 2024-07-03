Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya and Adiraj’s STEAMY RAIN ROMANCE is the ‘hottest’ video on the internet today!

Kavya and Adiraj’s romance was shown in the rain and the audience fell head over heels in love with the magical chemistry presented on the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 12:20
Kavya

MUMBAI: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show featuring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma in the leading roles recently showcased a drama where Kavya and Adiraj romanced in the rain. Fans of the show found the sequence extremely breath-taking and are smitten with the drama that the show presents. (Also Read: Kavya Spoiler: Giriraj plays the victim card, Kavya confused )

It was only recently that we reported how the audience is smitten with the drama where Kavya stands-up for her rights and calls spade a spade. Sumbul’s acting and her chemistry with Mishkat Varma on-screen has been the talk of the town.

And now, the makers presented another interesting sequence wherein Kavya and Adiraj’s romance was shown in the rain and he audience fell head over heels in love with the magical chemistry presented on the show.

Here are some comments which the netizens shared on X:

Kavya was drenched in rain and Adiraj was drenched in her love

Kavya and Adiraj make for the cutest jodi on-screen

Some viewers feel that Kavya and Adiraj are perfect for each other

A user points out to the times they feel awkward and how they try to cover them

Netizens feel that they are the hottest couple on-screen

How much did you like watching the rain sequene? Let us know about the same in the comment section below!

Show your love for Kavya and Adiraj too! (Also Read: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba: Exclusive! Kavya PUSHES Omi into a ditch)

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, celebrities, Hindi movies and OTT projects.

Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Mishkat Varma Sumbul Touqeer Khan Kavya Adiraj TV news rain ROMANCE On-screen jodi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 12:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya and Adiraj’s STEAMY RAIN ROMANCE is the ‘hottest’ video on the internet today!
MUMBAI: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is one of the most loved shows on television.The show featuring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Main Hoon Saath Tere: Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra’s family drama to go on-air from April 22? - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Here comes breaking news from the den of TellyChakkar!While early morning our scribes are fishing for the...
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Launches'Bhansali Music'!
MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the visionary filmmaker renowned for his cinematic masterpieces that seamlessly blend...
Ahead of Women's Day 2024, Rashami Desai talks about the importance of never giving up, shares an inspiring story for fans
MUMBAI: Rashami Desai is one of the most loved and admired actresses in the Indian entertainment industry and we all...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Savi accepts her marriage with Ishaan!
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television today.Starring Bhavika...
Rhea Chakraborty granted consent for a Thailand vacation following the cancellation of the look-out circular by the Bombay High Court
MUMBAI: The actor Rhea Chakraborty has been granted permission to go on a family vacation to Thailand. The approval...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Launches'Bhansali Music'!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Main Hoon Saath Tere
Main Hoon Saath Tere: Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra’s family drama to go on-air from April 22? - EXCLUSIVE
Rashami Desai
Ahead of Women's Day 2024, Rashami Desai talks about the importance of never giving up, shares an inspiring story for fans
Shark Tank India
Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher Saumya Mishra labels Peyush Bansal 'Worst'; Says ‘It was a very smart attempt to build his own PR’
Cheshtha Bhagat
Temptation Island fame Cheshtha Bhagat alleges CHEATING by Nikhil Mehta; Says ‘His girlfriend contacted me…’
Yogesh
Exclusive! Yogesh Raj Bedi roped in for Boyhood Productions' next on Colors
Dalljiet
Dalljiet Kaur talks about being scared to take decisions amid the rumours of her divorce with husband Nikhil Patel