Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya and Adiraj’s STEAMY RAIN ROMANCE is the ‘hottest’ video on the internet today!

MUMBAI: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show featuring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma in the leading roles recently showcased a drama where Kavya and Adiraj romanced in the rain. Fans of the show found the sequence extremely breath-taking and are smitten with the drama that the show presents. (Also Read: Kavya Spoiler: Giriraj plays the victim card, Kavya confused )

It was only recently that we reported how the audience is smitten with the drama where Kavya stands-up for her rights and calls spade a spade. Sumbul’s acting and her chemistry with Mishkat Varma on-screen has been the talk of the town.

And now, the makers presented another interesting sequence wherein Kavya and Adiraj’s romance was shown in the rain and he audience fell head over heels in love with the magical chemistry presented on the show.

Here are some comments which the netizens shared on X:

Kavya was drenched in rain and Adiraj was drenched in her love

Kavya and Adiraj make for the cutest jodi on-screen

I'm stucked here >>>>>

Few second bts



Colouring aesthetics outfit Cinematography expressions were top notch just to be CHOPPED #SumbulTouqeerKhan #AdYa #MishkatVarma #KavyaEkJazbaaEkJunoon pic.twitter.com/zvYf4yKeUp — (@SrisVids) March 7, 2024

Some viewers feel that Kavya and Adiraj are perfect for each other

A user points out to the times they feel awkward and how they try to cover them

Netizens feel that they are the hottest couple on-screen

