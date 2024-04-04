Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya Faces Trouble as Mystery Men Cause Chaos

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 18:21
Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, the captivating show "Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon" features the incredibly talented Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the role of Kavya. This narrative follows the journey of an ambitious IAS officer, Kavya, who is determined to serve the nation and help the common man. Driven by her goal to be an IAS officer, Kavya is a strong female character unafraid to make tough choices and go beyond when put to the test. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Kavya evicted Adhiraj from his room. Despite Adhiraj's warnings, Kavya refused to open the door.

In tonight's gripping episode airing on 4th April 2024, Kavya, on her way to find proof in the digital studio, encounters a power outage, and senses someone inside the room. She discovers men in disguise stealing the hard disk, prompting Kavya to chase after them.

Tune into "Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon" tonight at 7:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.

