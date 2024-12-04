Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Tragic! The sets of the show catches fire

MUMBAI : Sony Tv is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, Katha Ankahee, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka which have been loved by audiences.

The channel launched a new show a couple of months ago titted Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma.

The show is produced by Deeya Singh and Tony Singh under the banner of DJ's a Creative Unit.

The show is doing exceptionally well and the audience are liking the new pair of Sumbul and Mishkat.

We have often heard of mishaps taken place on sets during a shoot of a serial and how things get destroyed.

Now a mishap took place on the sets of the show where the set caught fire all of a sudden.

The fire took place because of a short - circuit but luckily no one was injured and things calmed down on time.

The set caught fire while the shoot of the serial was on and at the right time the production team evacuated everyone from the sets of the show.

Well, luckily no one was injured and things got settled back.

Who said shooting for a TV serial is easy as the makers and the production team at time have to face a lot of issues while shooting.

